Jazz's Jae Crowder: Double-double in Game 5 loss
Crowder collected 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and 10 rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 Game 5 loss to the Rockets.
Crowder couldn't quite replicate the outstanding offensive performance he put forth in Monday's Game 4 victory. However, he did manage his first double-double since March 8 in this one. Crowder reached double figures in scoring in consecutive games to end the campaign, which helps ease the sting of his three straight single-digit efforts to start the series.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...