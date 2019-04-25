Crowder collected 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and 10 rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 Game 5 loss to the Rockets.

Crowder couldn't quite replicate the outstanding offensive performance he put forth in Monday's Game 4 victory. However, he did manage his first double-double since March 8 in this one. Crowder reached double figures in scoring in consecutive games to end the campaign, which helps ease the sting of his three straight single-digit efforts to start the series.

