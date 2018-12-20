Crowder recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Warriors.

Crowder was sensational, logging his second consecutive double-double (and his second of the season) while finishing with a season high rebounding total. Crowder has been cooking from beyond the arc here in December, and he remains the team's top small-ball power forward. It's unclear whether coach Quin Snyder will eventually consider pushing Crowder into the starting five in place of Derrick Favors, but as long as the minutes are there, Crowder is at least a solid low-end option in most leagues.