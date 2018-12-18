Jazz's Jae Crowder: Double-doubles in loss Monday
Crowder finished with 14 points (3-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, and one assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 102-97 loss to Houston.
Crowder moved back into the starting lineup Monday, finished with a 14-and-10 double-double. His playing time has fluctuated over the month of December which has resulted in inconsistent production across the board. He remains a borderline standard league player with a very limited ceiling.
