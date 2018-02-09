Jazz's Jae Crowder: Doubtful to play Friday
Crowder is doubtful to make his Jazz debut Friday against the Hornets, Eric Woodyard of the Desert News reports.
Crowder still has to pass a physical exam before he can take the court after he was dealt to the Jazz on Thursday as part of a three-way trade involving the Cavaliers and the Kings. Once he is cleared to play, Crowder will likely come off the bench behind starters Derrick Favors and Joe Ingles. Look for more updates on his status to come just before tip Friday night.
