Crowder scored 24 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven assists and two rebounds in 33 minutes off the bench during Friday's 119-111 win over the Hornets.

In Kyle Korver's Utah debut, it was instead Crowder who stole the show from beyond the arc as he set a new season high in made three-pointers as well as in assists. The 28-year-old's role on the second unit makes him a volatile fantasy asset, but he figures to remain one of the key reserves for a Jazz squad that's starting to play up to its talent level.