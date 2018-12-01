Jazz's Jae Crowder: Drains six threes against Hornets
Crowder scored 24 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven assists and two rebounds in 33 minutes off the bench during Friday's 119-111 win over the Hornets.
In Kyle Korver's Utah debut, it was instead Crowder who stole the show from beyond the arc as he set a new season high in made three-pointers as well as in assists. The 28-year-old's role on the second unit makes him a volatile fantasy asset, but he figures to remain one of the key reserves for a Jazz squad that's starting to play up to its talent level.
More News
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.