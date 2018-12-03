Jazz's Jae Crowder: Drops 19 points in start
Crowder totaled 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 loss to the Heat.
Crowder moved back into the starting lineup Sunday, finishing with 19 points in 34 minutes. That makes back-to-back strong games for Crowder who continues to reinvigorate his fantasy career. His place in the rotation appears solid whether he is coming off the bench or starting. He is a borderline standard league player who doesn't offer a lot of upside but should still probably be on a roster somewhere.
More News
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.