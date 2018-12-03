Crowder totaled 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 loss to the Heat.

Crowder moved back into the starting lineup Sunday, finishing with 19 points in 34 minutes. That makes back-to-back strong games for Crowder who continues to reinvigorate his fantasy career. His place in the rotation appears solid whether he is coming off the bench or starting. He is a borderline standard league player who doesn't offer a lot of upside but should still probably be on a roster somewhere.