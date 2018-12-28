Crowder has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the 76ers due to a sprained right thumb, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Crowder departed the contest in the second half after suffering the injury. He scored four points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and recorded two rebounds along with a steal over 18 minutes prior to leaving. Crowder's status going forward is unknown, although he figures to have a chance to play Saturday against the Knicks.