Crowder (thumb) did not practice Friday and it would be "surprising" if he played Saturday against the Knicks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Crowder left Thursday's game against the 76ers due to a sprained right thumb, and it doesn't appear he'll be ready in time for Saturday's action. Assuming he's out, it would mark Crowder's first missed game of the year. In his stead, some beneficiaries might include Derrick Favors, Thabo Sefolosha and Royce O'Neale.