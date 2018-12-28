Jazz's Jae Crowder: Fails to practice Friday
Crowder (thumb) did not practice Friday and it would be "surprising" if he played Saturday against the Knicks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Crowder left Thursday's game against the 76ers due to a sprained right thumb, and it doesn't appear he'll be ready in time for Saturday's action. Assuming he's out, it would mark Crowder's first missed game of the year. In his stead, some beneficiaries might include Derrick Favors, Thabo Sefolosha and Royce O'Neale.
More News
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Exits with thumb injury•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Double-doubles in loss Monday•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Back into starting lineup•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Will come off bench Saturday•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Disappointing in spot start•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...