Jazz's Jae Crowder: Fills out stat sheet in spot start
Crowder furnished 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, four steals and one assist across 35 minutes in the Jazz's 125-98 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.
Crowder logged his first start since Jan. 21 and was productive despite his sub-par shooting. The veteran put up an unusually high volume of shots from behind the arc, helping him to a serviceable point total despite his unsightly 30.8 percent success rate from the floor overall. Crowder's four steals were a nice added bonus to his final line, and they represented his first multi-theft tally since Jan. 18. Coach Quin Snyder figures to continue rotating Derrick Favors and Crowder in the starting forward role, but both players typically see a solid allotment of minutes irrespective of their slotting on the depth chart.
