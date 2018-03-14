Jazz's Jae Crowder: Fills stat line from bench on Tuesday
Crowder scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 110-79 win over the Pistons.
Crowder has provided excellent support for Utah in their second unit since his transfer from Cleveland. He also posted his season-high of 22 points with the Jazz last week. With the game out of hand Crowder actually saw less time due to more activity for the third unit. Crowder's superior defensive play and scoring ability will make him an effective sixth man for Utah as the playoffs approach.
