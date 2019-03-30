Jazz's Jae Crowder: Fills the boxscore Friday
Crowder totaled 18 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 128-124 victory over Washington.
Crowder was efficient in Friday's win, ending the contest with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting. His production has been far from consistent of late but he could be in line for increased opportunity moving forward. Derrick Favors (back) only played nine minutes in the win and should be considered questionable for Monday. If he is forced to miss time, Crowder would likely shift into the starting lineup and would be worth a look for those whose fantasy season's are still active.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.