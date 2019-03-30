Crowder totaled 18 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 128-124 victory over Washington.

Crowder was efficient in Friday's win, ending the contest with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting. His production has been far from consistent of late but he could be in line for increased opportunity moving forward. Derrick Favors (back) only played nine minutes in the win and should be considered questionable for Monday. If he is forced to miss time, Crowder would likely shift into the starting lineup and would be worth a look for those whose fantasy season's are still active.