Jazz's Jae Crowder: Good to go Wednesday
Crowder (ankle) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.
Crowder was initially deemed probable, so the update shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The veteran sustained a minor ankle injury Sunday against the Mavs but still managed 15 points, six rebounds and a made three in a season-high 35 minutes.
More News
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Probable to play Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Starting at power forward Sunday•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Leads team with 15 points Monday•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Strong showing on second unit in loss•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Solid off bench•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...