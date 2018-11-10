Jazz's Jae Crowder: Has 20 points Friday
Crowder totaled 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 123-115 victory over Boston.
Crowder's resurgence continued Friday as he poured in another 20 points while putting up numbers across the board. After a disastrous 2017-18, Crowder has managed to carve out a nice role on the Jazz despite coming off the bench. He is consistently seeing more playing time that Derrick Favors and despite the somewhat limited upside, could easily be on your roster in a standard league.
