Crowder finished with 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists across 30 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Bulls on Saturday.

Crowder compiled a healthy stat line in Saturday's win, contributing double-digit points and solid rebounding and assist totals Crowder hangs his hat on defense and rebounding, so fantasy owners should be aware that he won't have many big offensive nights.