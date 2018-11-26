Crowder will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the Kings, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

This is simply a matchup thing for the Jazz, who are starting Crowder to match the Kings' smaller starting lineup with Nemanja Bjelica as a stretch four. Expect Crowder, for the most part, to remain in the game for as long as Bjelica is in and for Favors to enter when the Kings go with a bigger lineup off the bench.