Jazz's Jae Crowder: Leads bench in Game 1 loss
Crowder totaled 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 33 minutes during Utah's 110-96 loss to the Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series.
Crowder was a surprise co-leader in scoring for the Jazz on the night alongside star rookie Donovan Mitchell. The 27-year-old crossed the 20-point threshold for the second time in the postseason overall, with both instances having come in the last three games. Crowder's 61.5 percent shooting -- which included a blistering 71.4 percent success rate from three-point range -- were both playoff-high figures, and he could well be counted on for more scoring overall as long as Ricky Rubio (hamstring) remains out of action.
