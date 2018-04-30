Crowder totaled 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 33 minutes during Utah's 110-96 loss to the Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series.

Crowder was a surprise co-leader in scoring for the Jazz on the night alongside star rookie Donovan Mitchell. The 27-year-old crossed the 20-point threshold for the second time in the postseason overall, with both instances having come in the last three games. Crowder's 61.5 percent shooting -- which included a blistering 71.4 percent success rate from three-point range -- were both playoff-high figures, and he could well be counted on for more scoring overall as long as Ricky Rubio (hamstring) remains out of action.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories