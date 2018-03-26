Jazz's Jae Crowder: Leads bench in scoring Sunday
Crowder went for 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Sunday's 110-91 win over the Warriors.
His scoring total led the second unit and represented his fifth double-digit point total in the last seven games. Crowder has been offering serviceable contributions in rebounds as well, and the fact he's put up double-digit shot attempts in seven of the last 10 contests is certainly an encouraging level of usage.
