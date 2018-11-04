Crowder had 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, one assist, and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 103-88 loss to the Nuggets.

Crowder played 31 minutes off the bench Saturday, leading the team in scoring with an efficient 21 points including four triples. There was some doubt over Crowder even suiting up due to an ankle injury but he was eventually cleared and looked untroubled in his time on the floor. Crowder has had somewhat of a fantasy resurgence this season, currently outplaying Derrick Favors as the dominant power forward on the roster. He is flirting with standard league value and could be worth a look if you have someone you would like to part ways with.