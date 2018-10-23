Jazz's Jae Crowder: Leads team with 15 points Monday
Crowder totaled 15 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), and eight rebounds in 29 minutes during Monday's 92-84 loss to Memphis.
Crowder led the Jazz with 15 points Monday, demonstrating what a slow, grind-out type of game it was. Crowder has had a nice start to the season, seeing plenty of run off the Utah bench. He is capable of producing some scoring to go with boards and steals, albeit on low volume most nights. Standard leagues are a bit out of reach for the seven-year veteran but he is a viable low-end prospect in deeper formats.
