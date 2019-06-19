Jazz's Jae Crowder: Moved to Grizzlies
Crowder -- plus Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, the 23rd pick in Thursday's Draft and a future first-round pick -- has been traded to the Grizzlies in exchange for Mike Conley, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Crowder played a sixth-man role with the Jazz last season, averaging 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 27.1 minutes. He'll be entering his age 28 season next year, and it's possible he sees his role increase with the rebuilding Grizzlies.
