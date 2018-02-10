Jazz's Jae Crowder: Officially out Friday
Crowder (Coach's Decision) will not play during Friday's contest against the Hornets, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Crowder will have to wait until Sunday against Portland to make his Jazz debut, as the trade that brought him over from Cleveland is still pending. As a result, for Friday's tilt, Alec Burks, Royce O'Neal and Jonas Jerebko could all see upticks in workload.
More News
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Doubtful to play Friday•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Dealt to Utah•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Nets two points Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Will start Wednesday vs. Miami•
-
Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: To come off bench Friday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...