Crowder (Coach's Decision) will not play during Friday's contest against the Hornets, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Crowder will have to wait until Sunday against Portland to make his Jazz debut, as the trade that brought him over from Cleveland is still pending. As a result, for Friday's tilt, Alec Burks, Royce O'Neal and Jonas Jerebko could all see upticks in workload.