Crowder has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Hornets due to a right quad contusion.

The Jazz felt no need to risk further injury for Crowder with Derrick Favors (back) and Kyle Korver (knee) already out, so the veteran will take the remainder of the night off. His next opportunity to take the court will come Wednesday against the Suns although the team may decide to err on the side of caution with the playoffs coming up in a little over a week.