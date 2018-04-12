Jazz's Jae Crowder: Paces second unit again
Crowder collected 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in a 102-93 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Crowder's scoring total led the bench once again, enabling him to wrap up the regular season with seven double-digit scoring efforts over his final nine contests. He's continued to generate respectable offensive production despite a rough stretch of shooting, as the veteran has posted a success rate of under 40.0 percent in five straight games. Nevertheless, he heads into the postseason heavily factored in as a key member of the Jazz's second unit.
