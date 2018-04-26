Jazz's Jae Crowder: Posts career-high postseason scoring total
Crowder totaled 27 points (9-19 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Utah's 107-99 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Crowder's scoring total led the Jazz on the night and served as his personal playoff best. The veteran forward had only scored in double digits in one previous game during the series (Game 1), so Wednesday's explosion was particularly unexpected. He'll look to provide similar scoring punch again when the Jazz try to once again close out the series in Game 6 on Friday.
