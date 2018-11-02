Jazz's Jae Crowder: Probable for Friday
Crowder (ankle) is probable for Friday's contest against the Grizzlies, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
It's unknown when Crowder exactly injured his ankle but it appears to be a sprain which is good news for the forward. The Jazz are already shorthanded for Friday's game and if Crowder can't play, Georges Niang and Thabo Sefolosha could see increased minutes.
