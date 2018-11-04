Jazz's Jae Crowder: Probable for Monday
Crowder is probable for Monday's game against the Raptors due to an undisclosed injury, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Crowder looked solid in Saturday's loss against Denver, pouring in 21 points while collecting five boards, three blocks, a steal and an assist, but it appears he's nursing a minor injury. Despite this, despite Crowder to be good to go for Monday's contest.
More News
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times