Crowder is probable for Monday's game against the Raptors due to an undisclosed injury, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Crowder looked solid in Saturday's loss against Denver, pouring in 21 points while collecting five boards, three blocks, a steal and an assist, but it appears he's nursing a minor injury. Despite this, despite Crowder to be good to go for Monday's contest.

