Jazz's Jae Crowder: Probable Saturday vs. Nuggets
Crowder (ankle) is probable Saturday against the Nuggets, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Crowder was probable for Friday's game as well, but took the court. So, his presence on Saturday's injury report is seemingly precautionary.
