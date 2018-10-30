Crowder (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

Crowder suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's win over the Mavericks, but there looks to be little concern after he had two days off to rest and recover. With Derrick Favors (knee) questionable to play Wednesday, Crowder could be back in the starting lineup in Minnesota should Favors remain sidelined.