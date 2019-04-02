Crowder (Quadriceps) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It appears as though Crowder is dealing with a bruised right quadricep and could need a game off or two to recover. Especially with the postseason nearing, the Jazz may elect to rest their rotation player in Wednesday's contest in order to get him healthy enough for their playoff run.

More News
Our Latest Stories