Crowder finished with 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 107-91 victory over Houston.

Crowder came out aggressive Monday, providing an impact on both ends of the floor as the Jazz took Game 4. It was certainly an improved performance by Crowder who has had an indifferent season by all accounts. Game 5 will be in Houston on Wednesday and the Jazz will need much of the same from the veteran if they are to spring an upset.