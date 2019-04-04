Crowder (quadriceps) will be a game-time call for Friday's game against the Kings, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Crowder missed Wednesday's matchup after being tagged as probable, so Utah is hopeful that he'll manage to return to the court with just four games remaining before the postseason. The team should provide an update on his status following morning shootaround.

