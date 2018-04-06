Jazz's Jae Crowder: Questionable to return Thursday
Crowder is dealing with a corneal abrasion and is questionable to return Thursday against the Clippers.
Crowder was poked in the eye by teammate Derrick Favors and went straight back to the locker room. If he cannot return, look for Royce O'Neale to see increased action in the second half.
