Jazz's Jae Crowder: Remains productive on bench
Crowder mustered nine points (2-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 21 minutes in the Jazz's 121-88 loss to the Pacers on Monday.
Crowder was back on the second unit after Sunday's spot start, and he endured a poor shooting night overall. However, he still produced a solid final line in large part due to his contributions elsewhere, as he generated his fourth five-rebound tally of the last five games. Crowder is likely to remain on the bench for the time being, but he and starter Derrick Favors continue to split minutes almost evenly.
