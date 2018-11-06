Crowder contributed 12 points (3-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 124-111 loss to the Raptors.

Crowder was given the go-ahead to play despite entering game day with a probable designation due to a minor injury. This was one of Crowder's quieter performances in recent memory, as he has been thriving in the sixth man role thus far this season. Expect him to continue earning plenty of time as the team's best small-ball power forward option while contributing quality numbers in the points, boards, and three-point shooting categories.