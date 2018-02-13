Jazz's Jae Crowder: Scores 14 points in 33 minutes
Crowder scored 14 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), grabbed three rebounds, dished one assist and snatched one steal across 33 minutes Monday in Utah's win over San Antonio.
After only two games in a Jazz uniform, it's safe to say that Crowder's fantasy value is increasing since he escaped Cleveland. It's tough to project the role that Crowder will settle into with the Jazz, but early returns are positive in every way. He joined a team that was in the midst of an 8-game win streak and has been a positive contributor from the get-go. Keep tabs on Crowder as he establishes himself amongst a group of talented wings.
