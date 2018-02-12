Crowder made his debut with the Jazz on Sunday, providing 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3PT), five rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes of action off the bench in a 115-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

This is a fantastic sign going forward, as the 11 shots and 29 minutes played are both well above his season averages. The only question mark is the gluttony of small forwards on this roster, with players like Joe Ingles and Royce O'Neale also playing well. That means Crowder may be staggered behind Ingles at the three and Derrick Favors at the four. In any case, it looks as though Crowder has seen a rise in his fantasy value with the recent trade.