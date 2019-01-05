Crowder supplied 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes during Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

Crowder followed up a 30-point showing with another strong performance Friday. While unspectacular, the veteran forward has been a steady presence coming off the bench for the Jazz, averaging 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 threes and 1.5 assists in 27.2 minutes per game on the year.

