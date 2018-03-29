Jazz's Jae Crowder: Scores 16 points Wednesday
Crowder totaled 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 97-94 loss to Boston.
The Jazz lost a heartbreaker to the Celtics, sending them back to the eighth seed. Despite the loss, Crowder had another strong outing, finishing with 16 points, including two triples. He has certainly increased his fantasy value since moving to Utah, and while he is still not the player he was in Boston, he is a borderline standard league guy.
