Crowder collected 18 points (6-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 loss to the Timberwolves.

Crowder was able to give it a go, shaking off the ankle ailment he suffered in Sunday's matchup with the Mavericks. Crowder continues to come off the bench behind Derrick Favors more often than not, though the former does typically earn more minutes. As such, Crowder will likely remain the more valuable contributor barring an injury to Rudy Gobert.