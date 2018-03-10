Crowder contributed 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 95-78 win over the Grizzlies.

Crowder finished with a season high scoring total and a career high in three-pointers made and attempted. He has scored in double figures during 10 of 11 games since joining the Jazz at the trade deadline, this after doing so in only 23 of 53 appearances with the Cavaliers. The Jazz's structure, system, and unselfish culture seem to be benefitting Crowder a great deal after he was among the biggest disappointments for most of the campaign.