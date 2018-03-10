Jazz's Jae Crowder: Scores season-high 22 points in Friday's win
Crowder contributed 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 95-78 win over the Grizzlies.
Crowder finished with a season high scoring total and a career high in three-pointers made and attempted. He has scored in double figures during 10 of 11 games since joining the Jazz at the trade deadline, this after doing so in only 23 of 53 appearances with the Cavaliers. The Jazz's structure, system, and unselfish culture seem to be benefitting Crowder a great deal after he was among the biggest disappointments for most of the campaign.
More News
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Contributes 11 points off the bench•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Continues thriving in bench role Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Scores 14 points in 33 minutes•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Scores 15 points in debut•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Will make Jazz debut Sunday•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Officially out Friday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...