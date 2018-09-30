Crowder posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds over 23 minutes in Saturday's 130-72 preseason win over the Perth Wildcats

the 2017-18 season was a mixed bag for Crowder, who was dealt to Utah in the wake of the huge mid=season makeover that occurred in Cleveland. He fared about as well in Utah as he did for the Cavs, as he failed to average more than 10 points per game for the first time since 2014. If Crowder can perform as he did in Boston, he has the potential to emerge as a reliable sixth man for Utah, but unless there is a marked change in his usage, he should only be considered in the deepest of fantasy formats.