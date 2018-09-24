Jazz's Jae Crowder: Sheds 14 pounds over summer
Crowder said Monday that he's down 14 pounds from his playing weight last season, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune
This time of year, the entire league has a way of being in the best shape of its collective life, but Crowder's weight loss is particularly interesting given that he's coming off of a relatively disappointing season. He began the year in Cleveland but failed to mesh with LeBron James before eventually being dealt to the Jazz at the trade deadline. Crowder's shooting numbers actually got worse in Utah, and he closed the year with an overall average of 9.7 points per game on 40.4 percent shooting (32.3% 3PT). Entering his first full season with the Jazz and down some deadweight, Crowder will look to regain the efficiency that saw him shoot just a shade under 40 percent from three during his last season in Boston (2016-17).
