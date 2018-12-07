Jazz's Jae Crowder: Solid in another start
Crowder totaled 12 points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block across 26 minutes in the Jazz's 118-91 win over the Rockets on Thursday.
Crowder drew another start at power forward, but shooting struggles prevented his night from being much more rewarding. However, he still found his way to his third double-digit scoring effort over his last four games, while also putting together a solid effort on the boards. For the moment, coach Quin Snyder set on the current arrangement of Crowder manning the starting power forward spot while Derrick Favors comes off the bench, a scenario that should continue affording the former opportunities for occasional spikes in production.
