Jazz's Jae Crowder: Solid in spot start
Crowder delivered 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes in the Jazz's 133-112 win over the Kings on Sunday.
Crowder was inserted into the starting lineup in place of Derrick Favors, a move that ultimately benefited both players. Crowder saw a similar allotment of playing time than he typically does off the bench, and he parlayed it into his third double-digit scoring effort over the last four games. Meanwhile, Favors was able to contribute a full stat line in his own right with just two fewer minutes than Crowder. Crowder may remain in the starting five for Monday's tilt against the Pacers, but he remains a viable fantasy option irrespective of where he slots in on the depth chart due to his consistent scoring and rebounding.
