Crowder managed 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes in the Jazz's 123-112 preseason win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Crowder bounced back from a dud on Friday against the Australian team Adelaide, when he misfired on all seven field-goal attempts over 15 minutes on his way to a two-point showing. The seven-year veteran now has a pair of double-digit scoring efforts over four exhibitions and figures to be a solid source of scoring and rebounds in particular coming off the bench behind starting power forward Derrick Favors.