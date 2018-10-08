Jazz's Jae Crowder: Solid off bench
Crowder managed 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes in the Jazz's 123-112 preseason win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Crowder bounced back from a dud on Friday against the Australian team Adelaide, when he misfired on all seven field-goal attempts over 15 minutes on his way to a two-point showing. The seven-year veteran now has a pair of double-digit scoring efforts over four exhibitions and figures to be a solid source of scoring and rebounds in particular coming off the bench behind starting power forward Derrick Favors.
More News
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.