Jazz's Jae Crowder: Starting at power forward Sunday
Crowder will start at power forward Sunday.
With Derrick Favors (knee) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Crowder will take his spot in a starting lineup that should give the Jazz better spacing. Look for Crowder to see a sizable bump in minutes Sunday as well.
More News
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Leads team with 15 points Monday•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Strong showing on second unit in loss•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Solid off bench•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Appears a lock for sixth-man role•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Sees 23 minutes off bench•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Sheds 14 pounds over summer•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...