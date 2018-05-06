Crowder will start at power forward in Game 4 against the Rockets.

While Derrick Favors (ankle) is available for Sunday's contest, coach Quin Snyder has elected to go with a smaller lineup and leave Favors on the bench in favor of Crowder. Crowder, who has shot 56.3 percent from behind the arc through the first three games of the series, will give the Jazz quality floor spacing from the very start and more versatility on the defensive end. With the lineup switch, Crowder will likely play 30-plus just as he did in Games 1 and 2.