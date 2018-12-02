Crowder is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Miami, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Crowder came off the bench in Utah's last contest, but he was on the floor for 33 minutes and outplayed Derrick Favors, dropping 24 points. It's unclear whether Crowder will remain in the starting lineup going forward, although it'll be difficult for Favors to win the starting job back if Crowder continues to rack up points.