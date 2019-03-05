Jazz's Jae Crowder: Strong effort in loss
Crowder scored 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 32 minutes off the bench during Monday's 115-112 loss to the Pelicans.
It's the third time in the last six games Crowder has popped for at least 20 points, although he scored in single digits in the other three. The 28-year-old continues to see significant court time despite being on the second unit, but his inconsistent production makes him primarily useful as a DFS tournament dart.
