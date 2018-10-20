Crowder registered 17 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes in the Jazz's 124-123 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

Crowder developed starter-worthy numbers off the bench in a solid allotment of minutes. The veteran forward is expected to often serve in a similar role to Friday's this season, and he could even see some time with the first unit if starter Derrick Favors struggles with his production. Through two games, Crowder is averaging an impressive 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal across an elevated 31.0 minutes, certainly a pleasing sight for fantasy owners.